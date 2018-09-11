Why Nick Wright Believes Rob Gronkowski Is ‘Best’ Tight End In NFL History

Rob Gronkowski is making a compelling case for being the best tight end of all time.

The New England Patriots hauled in seven catches for 123 yards and a touchdown in his team’s 27-20 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday. The Week 1 performance offered yet another reminder that, when healthy, Gronkowski might be the most unstoppable offensive force in the NFL.

But where does he rank among the greatest to ever play his position? Nick Wright, for one, believes Gronk is the greatest tight end ever to play the game.

Watch the “First Things First” co-host make his case in the video below:

"On a per game basis, Rob Gronkowski is the best to ever play the position." — @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/VWGnB2hdtp — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) September 11, 2018

At 29 years old, Gronkowski likely already has solidified his status as a future first-ballot Hall of Famer. And if he continues playing at or near his current level for, say, five more seasons, he likely will cement himself as the greatest tight end in NFL history — if he hasn’t already.

Of course, the narrative would change if Gronkowski elects to retire sooner, rather than later.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images