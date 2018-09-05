Why Nick Wright Believes Tom Brady Is Patriots’ ‘Historical Unicorn’

Tom Brady isn’t just sticking around at age 41. He might be getting better.

That’s saying something, seeing as how Brady already was widely considered the greatest quarterback in NFL history even before guiding the New England Patriots to three more Super Bowl appearances over the last four years. And it’s why Nick Wright believes Brady is a “historical unicorn” across sports.

Wright discussed Brady’s career trajectory with Cris Carter on Wednesday’s episode of “First Things First,” just hours before the final installment of “Tom vs. Time” was released. The FS1 pundit couldn’t help but marvel at the five-time Super Bowl champion, who looks as good as ever while gearing up for his 19th NFL season.

"We talk about sports unicorns, Tom Brady is a historical unicorn across ALL sports. A guy who, 3 years ago, had the resume of the greatest QB ever and since then has put together the greatest 3 years of his career." —@getnickwright pic.twitter.com/92W3Wc7MdU — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) September 5, 2018

So, what should we expect from Brady this season? Well, history says Father Time is undefeated and that Brady’s days are numbered. But doubting TB12 never seems like a good idea, so it’s probably best to expect more great things from the Patriots QB until further notice.

Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images