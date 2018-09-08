Why Rams Front Office ‘Feared’ Patriots While Trading For Brandin Cooks

There are a certain mystique and genius that surround the New England Patriots, and it’s safe to say the Los Angeles Rams recently were a tad bit spooked by it.

The Rams and Patriots engaged in a little business over the offseason, as New England dealt Brandin Cooks to L.A. for a first- and sixth-round pick in the 2018 draft. While there weren’t many fireworks as the trade went down, it hardly was your typical transaction.

“The parameters of the deal were stuck between (Patriots director of player personnel) Nick [Caserio) and I,” Rams general manager Les Snead told the Los Angeles Times’ Gary Klein. “The closing of it, because Sean (McVay) and Bill (Belichick) had struck up a relationship, I thought it was fitting they go close that deal. Let Sean get a little taste.”

The Rams, obviously, showed great faith in their young head coach by letting McVay talk shop with a football mastermind like Belichick and his team. As such, it sounds like the front office was a little uneasy up until the trade was finalized.

The only fear you had, with Sean being the negotiator over a player he coveted, was that the Patriots were going to walk away with your next four first-round picks (laughing),” Rams vice president of football operations Kevin Demoff said. “… That was our fear. We didn’t tell Sean that he could sign the trade papers. He could negotiate the deal but he couldn’t sign the trade papers.”

L.A.’s confidence in McVay ended up paying off, as the Rams landed Cooks for a fair price. Now, they’ll hope that their investment and the process that came with it pays off.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports