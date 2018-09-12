Why Shannon Sharpe Agrees With Tom Brady’s Comment About Aaron Rodgers

For whatever reason, the Tom Brady vs. Aaron Rodgers debate has intensified in recent weeks, with various talking heads weighing in on which quarterback they’d rather have.

Of course, it’s a difficult debate, as there’s no doubt Brady is the more accomplished quarterback, while Rodgers holds the advantage in terms of pure skill.

ESPN’s Ian O’Connor added another wrinkle to the discussion over the weekend when he tweeted that Brady once told an NFL coach that Rodgers is “so much more talented than me” and would throw for 7,000 yards every season if he worked under the New England Patriots’ scheme and institutional knowledge — something Brady has the luxury of doing — rather than leading the Green Bay Packers.

Perhaps the reported comment was just Brady being humble and heaping praise on a fellow elite quarterback. Or perhaps he really does believe Rodgers is more talented. Either way, Shannon Sharpe explained Wednesday on FS1’s “Undisputed” that he agrees with Brady’s assessment.

"Aaron Rodgers has no weakness throwing the football. He's as fundamentally sound as you can get. … Nobody is going to ever say Tom Brady is more talented than Aaron Rodgers." — @ShannonSharpe pic.twitter.com/68HIm6cCm5 — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) September 12, 2018

Most of the arguments in favor of Brady center around team success, and understandably so. The Patriots have been to eight Super Bowls with Brady at the helm, winning five, while the Packers have played in the big game just once under Rodgers, defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLV.

So really, it boils down to what exactly you’re talking about while debating Brady vs. Rodgers, otherwise it’s difficult to make a blanket statements, especially at this point in their respective careers.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images