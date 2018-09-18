Why Shannon Sharpe Believes Josh Gordon Trade Is ‘Good Move’ For Patriots

The New England Patriots’ trade for troubled wide receiver Josh Gordon has drawn mixed reviews, with some believing Bill Belichick fleeced the Cleveland Browns and others questioning whether the 2013 Pro Bowl pick really will stay out of trouble after the change of scenery.

Shannon Sharpe explained Tuesday on FS1’s “Undisputed” why he believes the Patriots made a “good move” Monday in acquiring Gordon for a fifth-round draft pick. After all, the 27-year-old receiver fills a major need at a relatively low cost.

"If you double Gronk and you leave Josh Gordon 1-on-1, you're asking for problems. If you double Josh Gordon that means you have to leave Gronk 1-on-1, and you're asking for problems. … They don't want that kind of smoke." — @ShannonSharpe pic.twitter.com/8JAQ6HVfN3 — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) September 18, 2018

The Patriots’ lack of receiver depth was on display Sunday when New England lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars 31-20 in a rematch of last season’s AFC Championship Game. Help is on the way, as Julian Edelman will return to the Patriots in Week 5 after serving a four-game suspension, but Gordon is one of the most physically gifted players in the NFL and could make a huge impact playing alongside quarterback Tom Brady if he stays clean.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images