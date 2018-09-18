Why Skip Bayless Thinks Tom Brady Has ‘Next Randy Moss’ In Josh Gordon

It’s not an exaggeration to say that, in Josh Gordon, the New England Patriots have their most talented receiver since Randy Moss.

The question, of course, is does Gordon have what it takes to live up to Moss’ lofty standards?

Gordon, whom the Patriots acquired Monday via trade with the Cleveland Browns, certainly has the physical tools to match Moss’ production. Whether he has the drive, commitment, and mental fortitude to thrive in New England, however, remains to be seen.

Skip Bayless, for one, believes Gordon will be just what the doctor ordered for Tom Brady.

"I just have this sneaking suspicion that Tom Brady has his next Randy Moss."@RealSkipBayless on Josh Gordon to the Patriots pic.twitter.com/57L60k7EC7 — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) September 18, 2018

At the end of the day, it’s probably unfair to heap these kinds of expectations on Gordon. Any receiver, even one as talented as Gordon, faces an uphill battle in in finding success in the Patriots’ complex playbook.

Still, if the 27-year-old can keep his head on straight and focus on football, he could be an enormous success in New England. Gordon will make his team debut Sunday night when the Patriots take on the Detroit Lions in Week 3.

Thumbnail photo via Scott R. Galvin/USA TODAY Sports Images