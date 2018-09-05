It’s certainly no secret the Stanley Cup had quite an eventful summer.

After the Washington Capitals claimed the hardware over the Vegas Golden Knights in June, it essentially was a non-stop party. From Washington Nationals games, to the World Cup, to left wing Alex Ovechkin laying in bed with it, there never was a dull moment for Lord Stanley.

One thing the Capitals also were seen doing keg stands with the Cup, which, apparently, now is a big no-no. Keeper of the Cup Philip Pritchard told the Washington Post he would prefer if players refrain from doing them in order to keep the hardware intact.

“We ask them politely not to do it,” Pritchard told the newspaper. “We’re trying to preserve the history of the Stanley Cup. We don’t want any unnecessary damage to it or a person, in case they drop the person or he presses too hard or something. “We’ll see what happens as we move forward with the Cup. At the end of September, the Cup is going in to get engraved and updated and cleaned and everything,” Pritchard added. “So we’ll see how it is because we have to take it apart then and everything. We’ll know probably more then, in early October, once it’s back for the home opener. Our biggest thing is respect for it.” While keeping the Cup undamaged certainly is understandable, it likely wasn’t the worst thing Lord Stanley had been through this summer.

