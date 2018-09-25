Why Stephen A. Smith Believes Patriots Are Best Fit For Le’Veon Bell

It sure is starting to feel like Le’Veon Bell’s days in Pittsburgh are numbered.

The star running back still has yet to report to the Steelers as his contract holdout prolongs. The two sides don’t appear to be gaining any ground either, as Pittsburgh reportedly is listening to trade offers for the three-time Pro Bowl selection.

During Monday’s edition of “First Take” on ESPN, Stephen A. Smith expressed great distaste for how the Steelers have handled the situation with Bell all while making a case for the back’s ideal next stop: the New England Patriots.

“I would say New England because Danny Amendola’s gone, Julian Edelman’s coming back. With him (Edelman) and Gronk (Rob Gronkowski), if you have a guy out of the backfield that can pass catch like a Le’Veon Bell, that would do wonders for Tom Brady and the New England Patriots,” Smith said.

There’s no reason to believe Bell wouldn’t thrive in the Patriots’ offense, but it’s also tough to imagine New England striking a deal for him during the season. Not to mention, the Pats did make an investment in its running back of the future when they drafted Sony Michel in the first round of this year’s draft.

Bell will have the opportunity to test the free-agent waters next offseason, though, so it should be interesting to see if Bill Belichick and Co. make any kind of run at him then.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports