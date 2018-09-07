Why Stephen A. Smith Predicts Tom Brady Will Have ‘MVP-Caliber Season’

Stephen A. Smith has good reasons to believe Tom Brady will remain at the top of his game in 2018.

The ESPN star explained on Thursday’s episode of “First Take” why he expects the New England Patriots quarterback to have another “MVP-caliber” season in 2018. Brady, 41, is the NFL’s reigning MVP, and Smith believes he’ll lead the sport’s peak performers because the Patriots will rely on him for offensive production more than they did last season.

“The biggest reason to support Tom Brady’s greatness for the upcoming season is very very simple. The absence of Dion Lewis now in Tennessee … . I don’t expect the running game to be as formidable. As a result, I see that (Patriots offensive coordinator) Josh McDaniels and Tom Brady will be forced to take matters upon themselves, which will call for Brady to do more. And as a result of being able to do more, he’ll accumulate those numbers, they’ll still be winning games, and the combination of the two will put him in the MVP conversation.”

That sounds about right.

