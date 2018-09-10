Why Stephen A. Smith Wants To ‘Pump The Brakes’ On Jimmy Garoppolo Hype

Jimmy Garoppolo is human, after all.

The 49ers quarterback struggled against the Vikings’ elite defense Sunday in San Francisco’s season-opening loss to Minnesota. The defeat marked Garoppolo’s first loss as a starting quarterback in the NFL, and it made Stephen A. Smith call Monday on ESPN’s “First Take” for everyone to “pump the brakes” on the Jimmy G hype.

Garoppolo, was traded to the 49ers by the Patriots last October, led San Francisco to a perfect 5-0 record down the stretch last season. It resulted in Garoppolo, who went 2-0 as a starter with New England in 2016 while Tom Brady served his Deflategate suspension, landing a huge contract as expectations soared in the Bay Area.

Sunday represented a reality check, though, as Garoppolo completed just 15 of 33 passes and threw three interceptions in San Francisco’s 24-16 loss. The 26-year-old could bounce back in short order when the 49ers travel to Detroit on Sunday for a Week 2 clash with the Lions, but only after Garoppolo rinses the taste of defeat out of his mouth and chalks up his lackluster Week 1 performance as a learning experience.

