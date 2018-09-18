Why Tim Hasselbeck Believes Josh Gordon Can Be ‘Significant Addition’ For Patriots

The New England Patriots have had the sports world buzzing since they acquired embattled wide receiver Josh Gordon on Monday in a trade with the Cleveland Browns.

Cleveland announced Saturday that it would be releasing the talented pass-catcher, but opted instead to deal the Baylor product to New England for a fifth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

The addition of Gordon is a low-risk move for the Patriots that has the potential to deliver a huge payoff for Tom Brady and Co. Gordon is one of the most talented receivers in the NFL, but he has had trouble staying on the field due to his issues with addiction and substance abuse.

As such, many experts have been split on whether or not the polarizing wideout will provide a lift for a Patriots offense that is bereft of receiving talent, or if he’ll join the long list of athletic receivers to be brought in by Bill Belichick and cut a few weeks later.

While Gordon has his fair share of baggage, former NFL quarterback Tim Hasselbeck believes he can be a valuable weapon for Brady and the Patriots.

“Josh Gordon, when he’s available, is amazing,” Hasselbeck said Monday on “The Will Cain Show.” “I mean, he is a true No. 1 wide receiver. The New England Patriots don’t have their No. 1 wide receiver right now because he’s currently serving a suspension. So I think if: A, he’s available to play because he’s got his life in order and is healthy, and B, if he can kind of pick up things there in New England, I mean that’s a really significant addition to that football team.”

When asked by Cain if he was, “picturing Tom Brady and Randy Moss” when discussing Gordon, Hasselbeck admitted the receiver has a sky-high ceiling.

“I don’t think it’s fair to Randy to compare Josh Gordon to Randy, but yeah, you’re talking about a receiver that people believe has the kind of ability to be the very best receiver in the game.”

The Patriots certainly hope Gordon can be the down-field threat they are missing. The combination of a healthy and locked-in Gordon, along with Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman, would give the Pats one of the most lethal passing attacks in the NFL.

Thumbnail photo via Jake Roth/USA TODAY Sports Images