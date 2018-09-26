Willie McGinest Weighs In On Rob Gronkowski’s Loyalty To Tom Brady

Rob Gronkowski only has played for one team in his NFL career, and for now, it looks like it’s going to stay that way.

The star tight end was in the news once again last week when a report surfaced that the Patriots had an offseason trade in the works that would send Gronkowski to the Lions. And shortly after New England’s Week 3 loss to Detroit, Gronk confirmed this report, noting he’s only interested in catching passes from Tom Brady.

Willie McGinest knows a thing or two about thriving in New England, and the former linebacker can understand why Gronk only wants to suit up for the Pats, despite any chatter that would indicate otherwise.

“I don’t know exactly what to make of that, I just know that it would have been tough for him to leave Brady and that organization,” McGinest said Tuesday on WEEI’s “Dale & Keefe,” as transcribed by WEEI. “He’s had so much success. Guys go through things in the offseason, I know he contemplated retirement right after the Super Bowl. He kind of mentioned it and talked about it. A lot of times we need to step away from the game and reflect and think about things and think about the guys you are playing with. It’s not the same all over this league. I think it is a great fit.

“New England is home for Gronk and I think there’s some things that probably that went on. There’s talks that happen every year with every team as far as players moving around or people floating around ideas, but at the end of the day I know he wanted to be a Patriot.”

As fate would have it, Gronkowski arguably never has been more important to the Patriots’ offense than he is this season. New England’s pass attack currently lacks firepower, leaving Gronkowski as one of Brady’s few playmakers.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports