Would Tom Brady Be Elite Without Bill Belichick? Colin Cowherd Weighs In

You can go a long way in the NFL if you have a great quarterback and a great head coach.

Luckily for the New England Patriots, they’ve had both for the past decade-plus.

Bill Belichick and Tom Brady arguably are the greatest head coach-quarterback duo of all time, which has helped the New England Patriots win five Super Bowl championships dating back to the 2001 season.

While Belichick and Brady have boosted each other’s stock, many have wondered how each would fare on their own. And during Wednesday’s edition of “The Herd” on FOX Sports 1, Colin Cowherd emphatically shut down the idea that Brady wouldn’t be an elite QB without his longtime coach.

.@ColinCowherd officially ends 'The Dumbest Myth In All of Sports' pic.twitter.com/mhuufMPfZ8 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) September 19, 2018

Well put.

It’s tough to tell if we’ll ever see Belichick or Brady in the NFL without the other. The Patriots clearly have hitched their wagon to the veteran quarterback, who continues to defy Father Time with his remarkable durability. It also feels as though the head coaching job in New England is Belichick’s for as long as he wants it, which very well could be until Brady decides to hang them up.

Either way, debating the individual greatness of Belichick and/or Brady very much is a fool’s errand.

