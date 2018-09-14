Xander Bogaerts Breaks Down Eighth-Inning Double, Steal In Win Over Blue Jays

Just when it appeared the Boston Red Sox were going to give away a game to the Toronto Blue Jays, Xander Bogaerts decided to change the course of the series finale.

With the Sox and Jays tied at three in the eighth inning Thursday night at Fenway Park, Bogaerts smoked a one-out double and proceeded to steal third. And thanks to an untimely Toronto error, Boston’s shortstop was able to scamper home and score the winning run in the Red Sox’s 4-3 victory.

After the game, Bogaerts caught up with NESN’s Jahmai Webster to break down his eighth-inning efforts. To hear what he had to say, check out the video above from “Red Sox Extra Innings,” presented by W.B. Mason.