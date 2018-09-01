Xander Bogaerts Explains What Transpired In First Career Ejection

Xander Bogaerts normally keeps his cool on the baseball diamond, but Friday was a little different story.

Thanks to a two-hour rain delay, the Boston Red Sox and Chicago White Sox played well into the night at Guaranteed Rate Field, and that might have worn on the Red Sox shortstop.

With the Red Sox trailing 6-1 in the sixth inning, Bogaerts took a called strike three to end the frame and threw his bat in disgust before walking back to the dugout. The home plate umpire, however, took Umbridge with Bogaerts’ action as he tossed the shortstop from the game, giving Bogaerts his first career ejection.

After the game, Bogaerts explained that he was more upset with the 3-0 call, but didn’t feel he did enough to warrant an ejection.

