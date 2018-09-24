Xander Bogaerts Injury: Red Sox SS Exits As Precaution With Shoulder Soreness

The Boston Red Sox suffered a bit of a scare during the seventh inning of Sunday’s game.

With Xander Bogaerts up to bat, the shortstop swung at a pitch and immediately dropped his bat. He picked the bat right back up and didn’t go to the ground, so nothing appeared totally amiss. After a moment, however, Sox manager Alex Cora and team medical staff came out to the field and talked to Bogaerts, ultimately removing him from the game.

Thankfully for Cora and Co., it appears the move was done as a precaution.

Xander Bogaerts left the game as a precaution due to left shoulder soreness. He's day-to-day. #RedSox — Guerin Austin (@guerinaustin) September 24, 2018

Tzu-Wei Lin replaced Bogaerts.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images