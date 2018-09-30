Xander Bogaerts Proud Of Red Sox’s Stellar Regular Season, Ready For Playoffs

The Boston Red Sox have plenty to be proud of.

In beating the New York Yankees on Sunday, the Sox finished their regular season with 108 wins and an eight-game lead on the American League East. But all of that success won’t matter in mere days, as Boston will turn its attention to making a deep postseason run.

After Sunday’s game, the Sox shortstop spoke to NESN’s Guerin Austin about the pride he and the team have for their triumphs so far, but how the focus now is on the playoffs.

