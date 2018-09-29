Yankees Fire Twitter Shot At Red Sox, Fenway Park After Aaron Hicks Home Run

Ever since new Yankee Stadium opened in 2009, the New York Yankees have taken a lot of grief for the jet stream that takes routine fly balls and pushes them over the short porch in right field.

Many pitchers and opposing managers have thrown shade at the park’s dimensions, and the Yankees apparently have had enough.

During the fourth inning of Friday night’s game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Yankees center fielder Aaron Hicks cranked a three-run home run into the bullpen in right field to give New York an 8-0 lead.

After Hicks’ blast, the Yankees appeared to take an odd shot at Fenway Park and its “dimensions” in a tweet accompanied by the home run.

Every stadium has unique dimensions. pic.twitter.com/DUnn853pCk — New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 29, 2018

Considering Hicks’ home run landed at an estimated 400 feet from home plate, it’s an odd place for the Yankees to pick their spot. It probably would have been more appropriate if Hicks had curved one around Pesky Pole, but we’re guessing they’d been saving that one for a while.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images