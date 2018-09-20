Yankees Viciously Roast Red Sox With Bill Buckner Joke After Costly Error

The Boston Red Sox might be a near-lock to win the American League East, but that won’t keep the New York Yankees quiet on the old Twitter machine.

New York took Game 1 of its three-game series with the Red Sox on Tuesday, trimming the almost insurmountable AL East deficit to 10 1/2 games.

During Game 2 of the series Wednesday night, the Yankees took an early 3-0 lead thanks to a costly Eduardo Nunez error, and they took the opportunity to talk a little trash via social media.

With the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the second, Aaron Judge hit a ground ball to Nunez at third base, but the ball went through his legs, allowing two runs to score.

Naturally, the Yankees thought it resembled Bill Buckner’s infamous error in Game 6 of the 1986 World Series that cost the Sox the title, so they thought they’d take a dig at the best team in baseball.

Certain fans may be triggered by this highlight. pic.twitter.com/fRn1ZKpMFX — New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 19, 2018

The Yankees might be winning the Twitter battle, but they still likely will find themselves in the Wild Card Game while the Sox should be celebrating a division title in the coming days.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images