Young Boy Who Survived Gunshot Throws Down Dunk With Help Of Kristaps Porzingis

A little over a year ago, six-year-old Bronx native, Jaheem Hunter, almost lost his life to a stray bullet that struck the side of his head.

After an arduous recovery that required multiple operations, Hunter now is healthy and found himself taking part in the New York Knicks’ open practice Saturday afternoon at Madison Square Garden.

Hunter fit right in with his new teammates as the newest member of the Knicks. He was given a personalized jersey from New York superstar Kristaps Porzingis and entered the team’s scrimmage to a raucous ovation.

Coach David Fizdale wanted to work Hunter into the offense right away. He drew up a pick-and-roll play that would give him an open lane to the basket where Fizdale wanted him to “dunk it.”

Center Enes Kanter’s screen worked to perfection as Hunter was able to slice right through the defense like butter en route to a Porzingis-assisted slam dunk in front of the 10,000 hometown fans.

Sports can be truly special, and Hunter’s slam dunk certainly is one of those special moments.

To watch the whole video, click here.

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images