Young Yankees Fan’s Response To Getting Ball From Red Sox Fan Will Warm Your Heart

Part of what makes baseball fun is the rivalries, but few things are better than seeing people come together over America’s pastime, regardless of differences.

That was the case at Fenway Park recently, when a Boston Red Sox fan in one of the front rows got a foul ball. A little girl in some New York Yankees garb came down a few steps with her eyes set on the souvenir.

While run-ins between Yankees fans and Red Sox fans don’t always end well, this was just the opposite, as the Red Sox fan gave the little girl the ball. Smiling, the girl started back up to her seat when her dad — also in Yankees apparel — motioned her back down to make sure she gave the kind stranger a proper thank you.

What ensued was a truly heartwarming moment.

It’s the little things that count. What a great moment.

