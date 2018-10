2018 MLB Playoff Schedule: Dates, Times, TV Schedule For Each Game

The greatest sports month of the year is upon us, which means it’s time for postseason baseball.

After two rare division title tiebreakers in the National League Central and NL West, the 2018 Major League Baseball playoffs officially begin Tuesday, Oct. 2, when the losers of those two games — the Colorado Rockies and Chicago Cubs — battle in the NL Wild Card Game.

So, when and where can you catch the action? Below is the complete schedule and TV info for the 2018 MLB postseason, which we’ll update with results as they come out.

*if necessary

WILD CARD ROUND

TUESDAY, OCT. 2

NL Wild Card Game: Colorado Rockies at Chicago Cubs, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 3

AL Wild Card Game: Oakland Athletics at New York Yankees, 8 p.m. ET (TBS)

LEAGUE DIVISION SERIES

THURSDAY, OCT. 4

NLDS Game 1: Wild-card winner at Milwaukee Brewers, 5:07 p.m. ET (FS1 or MLBN)

NLDS Game 1: Atlanta Braves at Los Angeles Dodgers, 8:37 p.m. ET(FS1 or MLBN)

FRIDAY, OCT. 5

ALDS Game 1: Cleveland Indians at Houston Astros, 2:05 p.m. ET (TBS)

NLDS Game 2: Wild-card winner at Brewers, 4:15 p.m. ET (FS1 or MLBN)

ALDS Game 1: Wild-card winner at Boston Red Sox, 7:32 p.m. ET (TBS)

NLDS Game 2: Braves at Dodgers, 9:37 p.m. ET (FS1 or MLBN)

SATURDAY, OCT. 6

ALDS Game 2: Indians at Astros, 4:37 p.m. ET (TBS)

ALDS Game 2: Wild-card winner at Red Sox, 8:15 p.m. ET (TBS)

SUNDAY, OCT. 7

NLDS Game 3: Brewers at wild-card winner, 4:37 p.m. ET (FS1 or MLBN)

NLDS Game 3: Dodgers at Braves, 8:07 p.m. ET (FS1 or MLBN)

MONDAY, OCT. 8

NLDS Game 4*: Dodgers at Braves, TBA (FS1)

NLDS Game 4*: Brewers at wild-card winner, TBA (FS1)

ALDS Game 3: Astros at Indians, TBA (TBS)

ALDS Game 3: Red Sox at wild-card winner, TBA (TBS)

TUESDAY, OCT. 9

ALDS Game 4*: Astros at Indians, TBA (TBS)

ALDS Game 4*: Red Sox at wild-card winner, TBA (TBS)

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 10

NLDS Game 5*: Braves at Dodgers, TBA (FS1)

NLDS Game 5*: Wild-card winner at Brewers, TBA (FS1)

THURSDAY, OCT. 11

ALDS Game 5*: Indians at Astros, TBA (TBS)

ALDS Game 5*: Wild-card winner at Red Sox, TBA (TBS)

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

FRIDAY, OCT. 12

NLCS Game 1, TBA (FOX or FS1)

SATURDAY, OCT. 13

NLCS Game 2, TBA (FOX or FS1)

ALCS Game 1, TBA (TBS)

SUNDAY, OCT. 14

ALCS Game 2, TBA (TBS)

MONDAY, OCT. 15

NLCS Game 3, TBA (FOX or FS1)

TUESDAY, OCT. 16

ALCS Game 3, TBA (TBS)

NLCS Game 4, TBA (FOX or FS1)

WEDNESDAY, OCT 17

NLCS Game 5*, TBA (FOX or FS1)

ALCS Game 4, TBA (TBS)

THURSDAY, OCT. 18

ALCS Game 5*, TBA (TBS)

FRIDAY, OCT. 19

NLCS Game 6*, TBA (FOX or FS1)

SATURDAY, OCT. 20

ALCS Game 6*, TBA (TBS)

NLCS Game 7*, TBA (FOX or FS1)

SUNDAY, OCT. 21

ALCS Game 7*, TBA (TBS)

WORLD SERIES

TUESDAY, OCT. 23

Game 1, TBA (FOX)

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 24

Game 2, TBA (FOX)

FRIDAY, OCT. 26

Game 3, TBA (FOX)

SATURDAY, OCT. 27

Game 4, TBA (FOX)

SUNDAY, OCT. 28

Game 5*, TBA (FOX)

TUESDAY, OCT. 30

Game 6*, TBA (FOX)

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 31

Game 7*, TBA (FOX)

Thumbnail photo via Peter G. Aiken/USA TODAY Sports Images