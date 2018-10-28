2018 NASCAR Live Stream: Watch Martinsville Playoff Race Online, On TV

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoffs continue Sunday afternoon at Martinsville Speedway.

Drivers are set to compete in the First Data 500, the first race in the Round of 8. Kyle Busch, who will start from the pole Sunday, currently sits atop the playoff leaderboard.

Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr., Chase Elliott, Clint Bowyer, Joey Logano, Kurt Busch and Aric Almirola are the remaining drivers still in contention for a NASCAR championship.

Here’s how to watch the First Data 500 online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Oct. 28, at 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images