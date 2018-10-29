2019 World Series Odds: Red Sox Co-Favorites To Repeat As Champions

The Boston Red Sox probably still reek of champagne after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday night to win the 2018 World Series, but Las Vegas already is looking toward next season.

The Red Sox and Houston Astros have opened as co-favorites to win the 2019 World Series, according to odds released by Bovada. Boston and Houston both are listed at +700, while the Dodgers and New York Yankees sit a notch below with +800 odds to win next year’s Fall Classic.

Opening odds to win the 2019 World Series (@BovadaOfficial): BOS/HOU +700

LAD/NYY +800

CHC +1000

CLE +1200

ATL/MIL +1400

STL/WSH +1800

PHI +2000

NYM +2500

COL/OAK +3500

LAA +4000

TB +5000

ARI/PIT/SEA +6000

CWS +6500

MIN/TOR +7500

CIN/SD/SF/TEX +12500

DET/KC/MIA +25000

BAL +35000 — OddsShark (@OddsShark) October 29, 2018

The Red Sox and Astros, of course, are the last two World Series winners, as Houston secured Major League Baseball’s ultimate prize in 2017. The Astros, who lost to the Red Sox in this year’s American League Championship Series, also defeated the Dodgers en route to their World Series title.

The Dodgers still haven’t won a title since 1988 despite capturing six straight National League West division crowns and back-to-back NL championships.

The Yankees last won the World Series in 2009 and remain the last team to repeat as champions, winning three consecutive titles from 1998 to 2000.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images