Aaron Hicks ‘Peeing Like Crazy’ To Return To Yankees Vs. Red Sox ALDS

Drink, pee, repeat.

It’s the method New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks is using in the hopes of returning to the lineup for Game 3 of the American League Division Series against the Boston Red Sox. Hicks left Game 1 of the ALDS on Friday night with a tight hamstring and didn’t play in Game 2 on Saturday night.

“We have been doing a lot of things. We have been trying to get me hydrated. So every single day I’ve been peeing like crazy, being hydrated,” Hicks said Sunday, according to the New York Post. “I am kind of testing it out, see how it feels.”

Hicks had a productive regular season for the Yankees, hitting .248 with 27 home runs, 79 RBIs and an .833 OPS in 137 games. Yankees manager Aaron Boone called Hicks’ injury a “day-to-day situation” and said he’s hopeful Hicks will be able to play Monday night in Game 3 at Yankee Stadium.

“I have been pretty much eager to get on the field and playing these games,” Hicks said, per the New York Post. “These are meaningful games and I want to be out there with my team.”

Thumbnail photo via Andy Marlin/USA TODAY Sports Images