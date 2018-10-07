Aaron Judge Trolls Red Sox, Blasts ‘New York, New York’ While Leaving Fenway

There’s pouring salt in the wound, and then there’s what Aaron Judge did Saturday night.

The New York Yankees slugger went 2-for-4 with a first-inning homer in his team’s 6-2 Game 2 win over the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. The Yankees’ victory evened the American League Division Series at a game apiece.

And after the game, while leaving the park, Judge blasted Frank Sinatra’s “New York, New York” as he walked by Boston’s clubhouse.

Check this out:

Now that’s gamesmanship.

Sure, the Red Sox-Yankees rivalry always will be known for on-field brawls, brutally long games and hatred between the fanbases. But stunts like the one Judge pulled Saturday night are really what the rivalry has been missing.

The two team’s will square off Monday night in Game 3 of the best-of-five series. First pitch at Fenway Park is scheduled for 7:40 p.m.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images