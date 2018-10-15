Alex Bregman Mercilessly Trolls Red Sox Game 3 Starter Nathan Eovaldi

Say what you want about Alex Bregman, but the Houston Astros third baseman certainly is adding some spice to the American League Championship Series.

Bregman and the Astros will take their licks against Boston Red Sox starter Nathan Eovaldi on Tuesday night in Game 3 at Minute Maid Park. And they’re probably looking forward to it, considering the success Houston had against Eovaldi earlier this season.

On June 20, when Eovaldi was pitching for the Tampa Bay Rays, the right-hander gave up back-to-back-to-back homers to Jose Altuve, Bregman and George Springer. And Bregman clearly hasn’t forgotten, judging by the way he trolled Eovaldi on Monday in his Instagram story.

(You can click here to watch Bregman’s troll job.)

Call us crazy, but it kinda looks like Bregman is sitting down in a certain plumbing-rich room in his surely luxurious establishment. But that’s neither here nor there.

Bregman has done damage at the plate throughout the postseason, and also has made headlines with his attitude. He complained about the Astros getting afternoon starts, decided to stare down Red Sox reliever Joe Kelly in Game 1 for some weird reason and was candid after just missing a game-tying homer in Game 2.

Is Red Sox vs. Astros now a legitimate rivalry? Probably not yet, but Bregman’s definitely is making things interesting with his constant pot-stirring.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images