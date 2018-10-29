Alex Cora Delivers Heartfelt Speech To Red Sox After 2018 World Series Victory

Alex Cora pressed all the right buttons for the 2018 Boston Red Sox, piloting them to a franchise-record 108 wins in the regular season and capping it off with a dominant showing in the postseason that ended Sunday night when the Sox clinched the 2018 World Series title.

After defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 5 at Dodger Stadium, Cora delivered a heartfelt message to his club before kicking off what is sure to be the celebration of a lifetime.

The Red Sox were resilient all season long, and that never was more apparent than in the World Series. Boston bounced back from a deflating 18-inning loss in Game 3 by erasing a four-run deficit to win Game 4 and set the stage for Sunday’s series-clinching victory.

David Price, Chris Sale, Mookie Betts, J.D. Martinez, Steve Pearce and the rest of club played for one another all year long, and it all started with a directive from Cora.

You are special. You are talented. We are a family.

The 2018 Red Sox were everything Cora envisioned and now they are world champions.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images