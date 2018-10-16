Alex Cora Explains Decision To Go With Eduardo Nunez Over Rafael Devers In Game 3

Rafael Devers, in three postseason games, is 4-for-10 with a couple of RBIs.

Yet, when the Boston Red Sox begin Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros, the young third baseman will be in an all-too-familiar place: the bench.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora removed any possible third-base lineup drama when he revealed Monday that Eduardo Nunez, not Devers, will start at third for Game 3 in Houston.

It’s somewhat perplexing for a few reasons. The obvious would be Devers’ aforementioned success this fall — not to mention his .364 with two home runs last postseason — but also because Houston’s Game 3 starter, Dallas Kuechel, actually has reverse splits.

The left-hander has performed better against right-handed hitters this season. He’s limited right-handed hitters to a .259 average, while lefties hit .281 off the southpaw. It’s worth pointing out the obvious sample size discrepancy, and there’s virtually no difference in OPS.

“Although the numbers look like (Keuchel’s) been getting hit by lefties, you start looking at damage and what we can do offensively, and I think it’s a better matchup for us,” Cora explained to reporters Monday. “I think (Tuesday) it will be kind of like when we faced (Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia) in New York, probably the same lineup. And we go from there.”

Nunez, theoretically, also gives the Red Sox a better defensive setup, but the utilityman looked far from flawless in Game 1. He misjudged a hot-shot ground ball into a two-run single for George Springer in the second inning, and he also made an error on a would-be double play ball later in the game. It’s also been a major struggle at the plate for Nunez, who’s just 2-for-14 in the playoffs.

Cora pushed all the right buttons in the Division Series vs. the Yankees, so he’s somewhat earned the benefit of the doubt when it comes to lineup decisions, and Nunez, for whatever it’s worth, has two hits in four career at-bats against Keuchel.

Leaving Devers on the bench will also give Cora the ability to pinch-hit later in the game against a Houston bullpen that has just one left-handed pitcher.

“(Devers) is doing a good job,” Cora said. “We’ve got a few matchups that probably late in the game tomorrow we can take advantage of it if they bring the righties and he’s locked in.”

