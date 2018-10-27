Alex Cora Had Priceless Reaction To Eduardo Nunez’s Perseverance In Game 3

Eduardo Nunez didn’t start Game 3 of the World Series, but the veteran infielder managed to make a lasting impression in the 18-inning thriller.

Nunez seemingly couldn’t stay on his feet once he entered the Boston Red Sox’s showdown with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 10th inning. The utility man was upended by Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes in the top half of the 13th, dove into the stands to catch a foul ball in the bottom half of that inning and later stumbled over the pitcher’s mound to catch an infield pop out.

Nunez showed the heart of a champion by staying in the game despite his handful of tumbles, but as manager Alex Cora noted after Game 3, he really didn’t have a choice.

“He’s like, ‘I'm not coming out.’ I said, ‘Well, you can't come out. We have no more players.’”—Alex Cora on Eduardo Nunez #worldseries — Richard Justice (@richardjustice) October 27, 2018

Cora isn’t being hyperbolic either. The Red Sox used every single position player on their World Series roster over the course of the seven-hour, 20-minute marathon and almost emptied their pitching staff as well, with Chris Sale and Drew Pomeranz serving as the lone two hurlers not to get in the game.

Nunez will be back in Boston’s starting nine for Saturday’s Game 4 at Dodger Stadium, and you can guarantee he’ll be willing to put his body on the line in hopes of helping put the Red Sox within one win of a championship.

Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports