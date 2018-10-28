Alex Cora Humorously Plays Coy About What Chris Sale Said In Dugout Speech

If you believe Alex Cora, Chris Sale’s passionate dugout message was lost on the Boston Red Sox manager.

FOX’s cameras captured Sale barking at his Red Sox teammates while they trailed the Los Angeles Dodgers by four runs in Game 4 of the World Series. Sale’s pump-up speech apparently worked, as Boston scored nine unanswered runs to storm back for a 9-6 win that gave them a 3-1 series lead.

After the game, everyone naturally wanted to know what exactly the Red Sox ace said in that fiery speech. But Cora artfully dodged the question with a bit of humor.

“I don’t know,” Cora told reporters, via WBZ’s David Wade. “My English is very limited, so I don’t know what he was talking about.”

(Click here to watch a video of Cora’s response.)

Cora’s tongue-in-cheek answer — his English sounds just fine to us — suggests he was well aware of what Sale said and just preferred not to share. That may be for the best, too, as we’re guessing some (most?) of Sale’s message wasn’t safe for work.

The Red Sox left-hander will be relegated to motivational duty again Sunday night in L.A., as David Price will get the start over Sale in Game 5. A win would give Boston its fourth World Series title of the 21st century.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images