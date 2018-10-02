Alex Cora Informed These Red Sox Players They’re Not On Playoff Roster

The Boston Red Sox have yet to announce their full playoff roster, but we do know some players who didn’t make the cut.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora on Tuesday informed six players they won’t be on the American League Division Series roster: pitchers Hector Velazquez, Brian Johnson and Robby Scott, and infielders Tzu-Wei Lin, Sam Travis and Brandon Phillips.

Velaquez and Johnson were asked to remain with the team, according to WEEI’s Rob Bradford, while Scott, Lin and Travis are heading to Fort Myers to continue working out in case they’re needed at some point during the playoffs.

Informing players they won’t be on the roster understandably wasn’t easy for Cora.

“I mean, very difficult,” Cora said, via Bradford. “But at the same time, I let them know they were very important. No chance we survive pitching-wise without them accepting their roles and using them in different roles. They should be proud of what they did and they’re going to stay ready.

“They’re going to be ready if something happens and are guys that will be in the conversation throughout the month.”

With the cuts of Velazquez, Johnson and Scott, it appears the two spots in Boston’s bullpen will be filled by either Bobby Poyner, Brandon Workman, Joe Kelly or Heath Hembree. Cora also announced that Nathan Eovaldi likely will start in a potential ALDS Game 4, should the Red Sox play the New York Yankees. The right-hander will be in the bullpen until then, though.

