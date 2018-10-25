Alex Cora Offers Simple Explanation For Red Sox’s Offensive Success In Playoffs

As the saying goes, styles make fights.

Through two games of the 2018 World Series, the Boston Red Sox’s offensive approach is the main reason why they hold a 2-0 series lead over the Dodgers as the series shifts to Los Angeles.

Boston beat LA 4-2 in Game 2 on Wednesday night at Fenway Park, thanks to a two-out, two-run single from J.D. Martinez and a solid outing from David Price.

The Red Sox have been an absolute machine offensively this season, and it all starts with the philosophy stemming from first-year manager Alex Cora and hitting coach Tim Hyers. In the home run-strikeout age, Cora and the Red Sox, however, use a different style, as the Red Sox manager explained after Game 2.

“Putting the ball in play in those situations is very important,” Cora said after the team’s 4-2 win, via ASAP Sports Transcripts. “I said it a few days ago and I’ll say it again. We live in an era that .210 with 30 home runs and 70 RBI is acceptable, is a good season. We don’t believe that. They’re certain situations where a strikeout is not just an out. We put the ball in play and they did again tonight, and that’s why we won the game.”

While Boston has been deadly with two outs in runners in scoring position in the playoffs, the Dodgers have struggled mightily in the clutch. LA came into the World Series hitting .190 with runners in scoring position in October, and they are 2-for-10 in the Fall Classic, while the Red Sox are 6-for-18.

Cora’s philosophy has transformed the Red Sox into an offensive juggernaut. One the Dodgers seem ill-equipped to stop.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images