Alex Cora Playfully Jabs Terry Francona During Pregame Press Conference

As Alex Cora prepares to manage in his first postseason as manager of the Boston Red Sox, the former infielder is planning to draw on the experience and lessons he’s learned from two other managers in the American League playoffs: A.J. Hinch and Terry Francona.

Before Game of the Red Sox’s American League Division Series against the New York Yankees on Friday, Cora was asked what he’s learned from prior managers he’s worked or played for, and he gave glowing remarks about the two managers who currently are squaring off in the other ALDS matchup.

“Yeah, I always said that Tito, the way he handled (the media), he’s the best,” Cora said, as seen on NESN.com. “I mean, the way he says a lot and doesn’t say anything, it’s amazing. He’s unreal. I used to listen to him last year, even this year, and I’m like, ‘He ain’t saying anything.’ He’s great. I was watching the game earlier, and whatever is going on, how calm he is in the dugout is very important. He did that with (the Red Sox) in ’07, you know, they talk about ’04, in ’07 we were down 3-1 against Cleveland playing over there, and he didn’t change.”

Cora then complimented Hinch before jabbing Francona with a light-hearted joke.

“You know, those two guys they are very different,” Cora said. “One is sharp and the other one is … Tito.”

Francona is known around Major League Baseball for his sense of humor so we’re sure he’ll appreciate Cora’s remark when he hears it.

As for Cora and the Red Sox, after winning a franchise-record 108 games, they were rewarded with the difficult task of dispatching the rival Yankees in the ALDS. Nothing ever comes easy in October.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images