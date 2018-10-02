Alex Cora Press Conference Live Stream: Watch Red Sox Manager Speak Before ALDS

The Boston Red Sox don’t yet know which team they’ll play in the American League Division Series.

Game 1 of the ALDS is set for Friday at Fenway Park, and the Red Sox will welcome the winner of Wednesday’s American League Wild Card Game — the New York Yankees or Oakland Athletics.

The Sox will be at Fenway Park on Tuesday for workouts and media availabilities, including manager Alex Cora’s press conference scheduled for 12:45 p.m. ET. Watch it live in the video player above.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images