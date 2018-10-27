Alex Cora Proud Of Red Sox For Battling In ‘Epic’ World Series Game 3

There was no quit in neither the Boston Red Sox nor the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 3 of the World Series.

The two clubs went back and forth in the longest game in Major League Baseball postseason history, which saw the Dodgers walk off in the 18th winning to notch their first win of the best-of-seven series.

Prior to Saturday’s Game 4 at Dodger Stadium, Sox manager Alex Cora noted how proud he was of his team for their efforts in the lengthy affair. To hear from Cora, check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports