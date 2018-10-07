Alex Cora Provides Update On Mitch Moreland After Red Sox’s ALDS Game 2 Loss

The Boston Red Sox fell to the New York Yankees 6-2 on Saturday night at Fenway Park, and they also lost one of their players in the process.

Mitch Moreland was removed from the game in the eighth inning of Game 2 of the American League Division Series after going 1-for-3 with a run. Moreland scored Boston’s second run on an Ian Kinsler double and appeared to come up lame as he crossed the plate.

After the game, Red Sox manager Alex Cora gave an update on the first baseman, noting he doesn’t feel he will need to replace him on the roster ahead of Game 3 at Yankee Stadium.

