Alex Cora Sheds Light On Plan For Building Red Sox World Series Roster

Before a pitch is even thrown, Alex Cora has a pretty big decision to make for the Boston Red Sox.

The Red Sox will have to submit their World Series roster Tuesday morning ahead of Game 1 against the Los Angeles Dodgers. And though nothing changed from the American League Division Series to the AL Championship Series, that may not be the case this time around.

Maybe the biggest question is the health of Steven Wright. The knuckleballer made the postseason roster ahead of the ALDS, but some re-aggravation of pain in his knee caused him to be replaced by Heath Hembree after one game. Whether or not he is fully healthy now remains to be seen, but he has indicated that he’s willing to pitch in the Fall Classic if called upon.

Wright’s knuckleball could make him an X-factor in the series, as it will give the Dodgers a totally different look at the plate. But in doing so, the Red Sox would have to axe someone else from the roster.

If that’s the case, would it be a pitcher or position player getting removed? Sox manager Alex Cora on Sunday shed some light on the plan for building a roster.

“With us, it’s not about the pitching staff, it’s what we do offensively and how aggressive we are in the catcher’s spot,” Cora said, via WEEI.com. “Most likely, we’ll stay the same. We still have to talk about it, and we’re going to talk about it after the workout with (president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski) and the front office and the analytical staff, but most likely it will be kind of like the same roster as far as, like, 11 pitchers.”

Presumably, Hembree or Brandon Workman would be the casualties if the Red Sox added Wright but kept 11 pitchers. Both were used just once in the ALCS, and Workman was shelled in his lone outing. If Cora has a change of heart and were to add a pitcher and get rid of a position player, Blake Swihart would be the most likely candidate for removal.

Whether they decide to make changes or simply keep things as is, some big decisions are on deck for the coming days.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images