Alex Cora’s Family Moment After ALCS Game 5 Win Will Warm Your Heart

Alex Cora had quite the Thursday.

The Red Sox earned a thrilling win over the Houston Astros in Game 4 of the American League Championship in the early hours of the first-year manager’s 43rd birthday. Later that night, Boston punched its ticket to the World Series with a Game 5 win at Minute Maid Park.

While Cora undoubtedly had a blast celebrating with his players, his best postgame moment came with his family after the Red Sox secured the AL pennant. Cora met his fiancé, Angelica, in the outfield along with their adorable twins Xander Gabriel and Isander Manuel in a moment that certainly will put a smile on your face.

You can check out the scene in the video here, as captured by ESPN’s Marly Rivera.

It was a family affair for Boston after earning a trip to the Fall Classic, which included David Price’s young son, Xavier, stealing the show during his father’s postgame press conference.

