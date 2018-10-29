Alex Rodriguez Asked Eduardo Nunez Priceless Question After World Series Win

Alex Rodriguez asks the hard-hitting questions, just ask Eduardo Nunez.

After the Boston Red Sox defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 5 of the World Series on Sunday to clinch the title, Nunez went on the FOX set for an interview with Rodriguez, David Ortiz and the gang.

But if you thought A-Rod was going to ask about Nunez’s emotions after winning a championship, you are sorely mistaken.

The New York Yankees legend opened the interview by asking Nunez the question everyone had on their mind: what’s the deal with all the falling?

Eduardo Núñez is a World Champion… But @AROD had to ask him about the multiple times he kept falling in the Series 😂 pic.twitter.com/VR9ZxSaBun — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 29, 2018

Fair question.

Nunez, who has suffered a slew of injuries this season, sacrificed his body on multiple occasions in Boston’s 18-inning Game 3 loss to the Dodgers. In fact, it seemed like every time Nunez’s name was mentioned he was getting looked at by the trainer after taking a spill.

The Red Sox lost that game, but they rebounded in Game 4 and rolled over LA in Game 5 to clinch their fourth title since 2004.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images