Alex Rodriguez Finally Got Red Sox Fans To Cheer Him After World Series Game 1

It was a long time coming, but Alex Rodriguez finally got Boston Red Sox fans to cheer for him.

The former New York Yankees third baseman almost became a member of the Red Sox prior to the 2004 season, but the deal fell through and he ultimately wound up as one of the focal points of the Red Sox-Yankees rivalry of the mid-2000s.

Red Sox Nation has let Rodriguez hear it at everyone point over the past 14 years, including Wednesday night during FOX’s postgame coverage of Game 1 of the World Series at Fenway Park.

After the Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 8-4 to take a 1-0 series lead, the fans out on Jersey Street continued to chide Rodriguez while he analyzed the victory, but A-Rod turned the tables on the fired-up crowd by waving a Red Sox foam finger with the help of David Ortiz.

Last night, @AROD finally got Red Sox nation to give him some love! pic.twitter.com/qa7nNRO2nr — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 24, 2018

We’re sure Rodriguez can expect the normal reception Wednesday night for Game 2, but he could always sport the Red Sox jersey he wore earlier in the postseason to try and get on Fenway Faithful’s good side.

Thumbnail photo via Anthony Gruppuso/USA TODAY Sports Images