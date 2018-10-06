Anders Bjork Fed Off Locker Room Energy In Bruins’ 4-0 Win Over Sabres

It seemed as if Anders Bjork would begin the 2018-19 season with the Providence Bruins after sitting out all but the last preseason game.

But the winger suited up for the Boston Bruins’ second regular-season game against the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night at KeyBank Center. He played on the fourth line with Danton Heinen and Sean Kuraly in the 4-0 victory, and although he didn’t register a shot on goal, Bjork did have 11:34 of ice time with a hit.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy had high praise for the 22-year-old, noting he liked that Bjork was “on pucks.” As for the winger, he said he “felt good” in his first game for the Black and Gold this season.

“I think the energy was up in the locker room and I think that helped me sort of ease into this one,” Bjork said, via The Boston Herald’s Steve Conroy. “I think everyone wanted to bounce back positively after (the 7-0 loss in Washington) and I think I fed off that energy.”

Bjork played in just 30 games for the Bruins in 2017-18, splitting time between Boston and Providence. But his season ended in January after he underwent shoulder surgery. He worked hard all through training camp to earn a spot on the roster and took note of what he can do better for his next game.

“I felt stronger, which is nice. I think I noticed some areas where I needed to improve and that was positive,” Bjork said. “But it was nice to get the win and I think as a team we learned a lot and personally I did as well.”

Bjork is part of a sophomore group of talent Boston has on the roster, so it will be crucial for him and Heinen, Kuraly, Jake DeBrusk, Ryan Donato and Charlie McAvoy to continue to improve their game in order for the B’s to contend for the Stanley Cup.

