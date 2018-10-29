Andrew McCutchen Fires Back At Yankees Fans Upset By His Steve Pearce Support

Steve Pearce has supporters in all corners, and some fans aren’t OK with that.

The journeyman first baseman had a dream night Sunday at Dodger Stadium, hitting a pair of home runs in the Boston Red Sox’s Game 5 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers before being named World Series MVP.

Pearce and his underdog story were all the rage on social media, and one of the first to congratulate the 35-year-old was New York Yankees outfielder Andrew McCutchen.

Peearce!!!!! MVP — andrew mccutchen (@TheCUTCH22) October 29, 2018

All good, right?

Not quite — some folks didn’t appreciate McCutchen showing love to the enemy. Here’s a small sampling of the backlash he got.

Cutch let’s sit down and have a talk — Jas (@jasmrios_) October 29, 2018

Thanks for nothing Cutch — Gary (@GaryIsScary) October 29, 2018

Don’t come back to New York — C^2 (@ccec14) October 29, 2018

Please no…. not the time, you got knocked off by them… — Bill (@Bill2024) October 29, 2018

Some players would choose to dismiss these Twitter trolls, but McCutchen wasn’t about to let them off the hook. After all, he and Pearce go way back: They both were drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2005 and spent six years together in the organization before Pearce moved on in 2011.

So, the veteran Yankee decided to put the haters in their place.

“For yall crowding my comments. Guess I cant be happy for my friend. I mean not like he was in my wedding or anything. Smh,” McCutchen wrote Monday in a Twitter post featuring a photo of he and Pearce at his wedding.

First of all, McCutchen can support whoever he wants. But he just joined the Yankees on Aug. 31 as a late-season rental (and is a free agent this offseason), so it’s not like he has a significant stake in the New York-Boston rivalry.

That said, we can understand why Yankees fans might be a little on edge right now.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images