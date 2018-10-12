Astros’ Alex Bregman Was Red Sox Draft Pick But Didn’t Sign With Boston

When Alex Bregman faces the Boston Red Sox, some fans might wonder “what if?”

The Houston Astros third baseman almost became part of the Red Sox organization six years ago, but fate sent his career in another direction. The Boston Globe’s Chad Finn on Thursday recounted the fact the Red Sox selected Bregman in the 29th round of the 2012 Major League Baseball Draft but he declined to sign with the team. Finn explains why.

Bregman was a presumed first-round pick entering his senior year, but missed much of the season with injuries, including a broken finger. He made it clear before the draft that he wasn’t going to sign unless he was a first-round pick or got first-round pick money. He later said he probably would have signed had the Red Sox taken him with the 24th overall pick. The Red Sox did not, instead selecting — yikes — Deven Marrero. Bregman ended up going to Louisiana State University instead.

The Astros selected Bregman with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 MLB Draft. Two year later, he established himself as a big-league starter, played a key role in eliminating the Red Sox from the postseason and helped Houston win the first World Series in franchise history.

Bregman, 24, batted .286 with 31 home runs and 103 RBI’s and made the American League All-Star team for the first time in his young career this season. He likely will continue to shine on the diamond and remind Red Sox nation what might have been.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images