Astros Announce Games 3 And 4 Starting Pitchers For ALCS Vs. Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox now know the next two starting pitchers they’ll go against when their 2018 American League Championship Series matchup with the Astros shifts to Houston.

The Astros lead the series 1-0 entering Sunday night’s Game 2 at Fenway Park. They have sent their aces to the mound in Boston, with Justin Verlander getting the ball in Game 1 and Gerrit Cole in Game 2. Before Game 2, Astors manager AJ Hinch announced his starters for the first two games at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

Dallas Keuchel and Charlie Morton will be #Astros Game 3-4 starters ‘unless Armageddon hits and we have a historically long game.’ AJ Hinch says — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) October 14, 2018

Keuchel beat the Red Sox in Game 2 of the American League Division Series last season. He gave up three hits and only one earned run over 5 2/3 innings. Morton pitched in Game 4 of the 2017 ALDS at Fenway Park and allowed seven hits and two earned runs through 4 1/3 innings. He didn’t factor into the decision but the Astros won 5-4 to clinch the series.

The Red Sox have not officially announced their starters for Games 3 and 4 of the ALCS. Nathan Eovaldi and Rick Porcello are the most likely candidates.

The series shifts to Houston on Tuesday night for Game 3.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images