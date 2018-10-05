Astros-Indians Live Stream: Watch ALDS Game 1 Online

Two of the best pitching staffs in baseball are set to do battle, beginning with one heckuva matchup.

The Cleveland Indians are in Houston to open the American League Division Series with a top-flight showdown between two of the games best hurlers, as Astros ace Justin Verlander will lock horns with Cleveland’s Corey Kluber.

Here’s how to watch.

When: Friday, Oct. 5 at 2:07 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

Live stream: Watch TBS

Thumbnail photo via Wendell Cruz/USA TODAY Sports Images