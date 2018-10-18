Astros’ Justin Verlander Proposes Idea To Stop Teams From Stealing Signs

Sign-stealing in baseball long has been around the game, but it’s become an easier task to accomplish with the advancement of technology.

The Boston Red Sox used Apple watches to steal signs from the New York Yankees last season. And long before that, former New York Mets manager Bobby Valentine was accused of having camera’s pointed into the visiting team’s dugout.

The latest installment of teams stealing signs surfaced during Game 3 of the American League Championship Series between the Red Sox and Houston Astros. A report suggested the Astros had a non-media member in the media-only area taking pictures and “texting frequently.”

Major League Baseball cleared Houston on Wednesday of any wrongdoing noting the Astros didn’t break any rules.

Despite the stealing of signs seeming to be just part of the game, Justin Verlander thinks he has a solution to eliminate that from happening: a wireless earpiece.

The device would be similar to what NFL quarterbacks wear and could allow pitchers, catchers and managers to communicate with one another instead of using hand signals.

“You think of all the signs everybody’s going through — between pitcher/catcher, manager/catcher, especially when a guy gets on second base,” Verlander said during his pregame press conference, as transcribed by ForTheWin. “I mean the game comes to a halt when that happens because of all the technology, and we know that you need to be aware of it.

“It’s not going to help pitch tipping, but I think it will help a lot with the sign stuff. And I think — I mean, I think this is a lot to do about nothing,” the Astros ace continued. “I think it’s more peace of mind for the pitchers. Like I said, especially in the playoffs, you don’t want there to be any lingering doubt of anything.”

For now, Verlander and Houston’s task at hand will be to tie the ALCS at two games apiece during Game 4 on Wednesday night at Minute Maid Park.

Thumbnail photo via John Glaser/USA TODAY Sports Images