Astros Send Red Sox Free Pizza, Keep New World Series Tradition Alive

A tradition the Red Sox started four years ago paid off Tuesday, as Boston gets to celebrate its ninth World Series title on full stomachs.

The Houston Astros sent the champs a hefty pizza delivery from Pizzeria Regina (a North End staple) Tuesday along with a note congratulating them for taking down the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2018 World Series.

Thank you to the @astros for carrying on the #WorldSeries tradition of sending our front office pizza for lunch! 👏 pic.twitter.com/iinNun1Drk — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) October 30, 2018

No, Boston and Houston didn’t have a bet over the American League Championship Series. Instead, this is part of a tradition of the previous year’s World Series winners sending the new champs some pies — just like the Chicago Cubs did for the Astros last year.

Huge thank you to the @Cubs for continuing the #WorldSeries tradition of sending our front office a bunch of pizza! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/0sMKHVZ9wX — Houston Astros (@astros) November 3, 2017

Who started that tradition, you ask? None other than the Red Sox, who a year following their 2013 title had boxes of pizza sent to the 2014 champion San Francisco Giants.

Props to the Astros for not being crusty and keeping the victory pizza chain alive after Boston dispatched them from the ALCS.

The Red Sox, meanwhile, will aim to keep the delivery in-house next season.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images