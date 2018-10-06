Astros Vs. Indians Live Stream: How To Watch ALDS Game 2 Online, On TV

The Cleveland Indians and the Houston Astros will square off Saturday in Game 2 of their American League Division Series machup.

The Astros looked impressive in Game 1 at Minute Maid Park, emerging with an important 7-2 win. They’ll send Gerrit Cole to the mound in hopes of going up 2-0, while the Indians will counter with Carlos Carrasco.

Here’s how to watch:

When: Saturday, Oct. 6 at 4:37 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

Live stream: Watch TBS

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images