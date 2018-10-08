Astros Vs. Indians Live Stream: Watch ALDS Game 3 Online

The Cleveland Indians will look to avoid a sweep Monday when they host the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the American League Division Series at Progressive Field.

The Astros won Games 1 and 2 in Houston to push the Tribe to the brink of elimination. Cleveland certainly is hoping a change in venue will result in a change in fortune.

The Indians were one of three teams to face an 0-2 hole in this year’s LDS, as the Colorado Rockies and Atlanta Braves faced elimination Sunday in their National League Division Series matchups with the Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers, respectively. The Braves kept their season alive with a Game 3 victory, while the Rockies were sent packing.

Dallas Keuchel will start for Houston on Monday afternoon, with Mike Clevinger getting the nod for Cleveland. Here’s how to watch:

When: Monday, Oct. 8, 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

Live stream: Watch TBS

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images